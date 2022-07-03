Politics
Melaye warns critics against abusing Atiku (VIDEO)
The former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Sunday cautioned critics against attacking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the 2023 general elections draw near.
In a video posted on his social media accounts, the ex-lawmaker declared that Abubakar’s supporters would no longer keep quiet when critics make jokes about the former vice president’s personality.
He said: “While we are advocating for support from all Nigerians, we want to also warn seriously that we will not tolerate disparaging, ridiculing diminishing, or using foul languages on Atiku Abubakar.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s problems beyond reduction of governance cost,’ Melaye tells Peter Obi
“You come for Atiku, we will come for you. We will no longer keep quiet to characters who just want to use propaganda and lies to disparage and disrespect the person and personality of Atiku Abubakar.
“The only business we have now is to rescue our country and it is not the business of PDP members alone but the business of every Nigerian.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...