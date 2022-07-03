Melaye warns critics against abusing Atiku (VIDEO)

The former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Sunday cautioned critics against attacking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the 2023 general elections draw near.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, the ex-lawmaker declared that Abubakar’s supporters would no longer keep quiet when critics make jokes about the former vice president’s personality.

He said: “While we are advocating for support from all Nigerians, we want to also warn seriously that we will not tolerate disparaging, ridiculing diminishing, or using foul languages on Atiku Abubakar.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s problems beyond reduction of governance cost,’ Melaye tells Peter Obi

“You come for Atiku, we will come for you. We will no longer keep quiet to characters who just want to use propaganda and lies to disparage and disrespect the person and personality of Atiku Abubakar.

“The only business we have now is to rescue our country and it is not the business of PDP members alone but the business of every Nigerian.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now