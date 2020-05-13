Latest Metro

Member of criminal gang reveals how they abducted, killed 21-year-old man in Anambra

May 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

One of the suspected killers of a 21-year-old man, Leo Micah in Anambra State has revealed how they committed the heinous act.

The young man was abducted last week in Imo State by some men in military uniforms and taken to Anambra where he was killed.

The hoodlums who claimed to be soldiers had arrested Leo and accused him of being a fraudster.

They forced him into “unidentified cars without plate numbers and took him away along with his car to Anambra where they held him hostage and demanded N4million ransom.

Micha’s dead body was recovered a few days later in a bush in Anambra.

The deceased hands were cuffed behind him while a heavy stone used by the suspects to kill him was found near his decaying body.

The suspect, who was caught while making plans to sell Micah’s Lexus-350 SUV and handed over to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Owerri, said he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2018.

He also disclosed that one of his accomplices is a soldier.

According to him, the gang members accused Micah of being a fraudster before they arrested him.

The suspect told police detectives that the gang killed the young man with a big stone and thereafter poured a substance on him.

He said: “We arrested him in the name that he was a Yahoo boy. So, we collected his car. Emmanuel and Ifeanyi Nwiwu used this stone to kill him.

“Emmanuel and Ifeanyi who is a soldier in Makurdi used this stone to kill this man.”

“I was once a soldier. I was dismissed in 2018.” Watch the video below:

