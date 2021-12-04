Members of APC faction in Lagos join PDP

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction under the auspices of the Lagos4Lagos on Saturday formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The group was led to the PDP by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at a ceremony held in the state.

The Lagos4Lagos movement headed by one Olajide Adediran aka Jandor has been at loggerhead with the APC leadership in the state.

The group conducted parallel congresses during the APC ward, local government, and state congresses in Lagos.

However, the APC National Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee adopted the congresses held by the party’s faction loyal to the National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adediran, who had declared his intention to vie for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos, led his loyalists from the 20 local government areas of the state to the PDP.

