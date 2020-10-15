Memorable photos from #EndSARS campaign around Nigeria

Many Nigerians stormed the streets in some major countries around the country in protests against what they perceived as police brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.
Below are some iconic photos of scenes from the protests, which are likely to remain indelible for a long time to come.
The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, holding up a placard in solidarity with the protesters, even as he enjoined them to remain peaceful in voicing their grievances, and not obstruct flow of traffic
A protester complaining over extra-judicial killings of SARS operatives
Another protester, voicing her ‘power of the people’
A protester offers water refreshment to security agents monitoring their movements
Activist and BBOG convener, Aisha Yesufu in the forefront of the protesters in Abuja
EndSARS Protesters in Edo State taking away the signboard of the police
Protesters at the front of Police Force Headquarters in Abuja
Refreshments provided for protesters by volunteers
Another set of protesters airing the views
Some protesters in Katsina State opposing the disbandment of SARS as announced by the IGP
Medical volunteers attending to a man who was hit by a stray bullet during the EndSARS protests
Unconfirmed reports described this protester as a Disc Jockey (DJ) and master degree holder who schooled in Ghana. The reports claim SARS operatives killed his twin brother. Took his Camry car, almost killed him too, and made him spend four and half years in priso
A protester whose three brothers who just returned from abroad were said to have been killed by Enugu SARS operatives. The story is unconfirmed though
Protesters who trooped out to protest, in Port Harcourt, RIvers State, despite an announcement by the state governor, Nyesom Wike banning any form of protest
After grand standing and announcing a ban on all forms of protest, Governor Wike gave in and identified with the course of the EndSARS protesters
Protesters who passed the night at Alausa, Ikeja in front of the State House of Assembly
Protester during a night vigil at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State
Police bombarding protesters with water canon in Abuja
Protesters riding with a police Patrol van protesting police brutality
