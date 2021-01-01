Men in military uniform kill pregnant woman in Kogi community

Suspected military officers have killed a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Mary Pelemo, in Magongo, in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Recounting the incident, the deceased’s elder brother, Mr Idowu Pelemo, told journalists on Thursday that the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9pm.

Pelemo, who said the men stormed the community in three Hilus vans, added that while one of the vans had the number plate, Lokoja 446 KG, another was painted in army colour and tagged, 014.

According to him, the officers chased a commercial driver from the Ibilo area to Magongo and that immediately the driver got to Magongo, he alighted from the vehicle and escaped.

He disclosed further that the enraged military men opened fire, as people fled for their lives, during which his sister, who was standing in front of her house, was hit by a stray bullet.

Idowu noted that the officers rushed her to a hospital and later fled, adding that his pregnant sister died the same night.

“Those men normally station their vans along Ageva. A soldier told me that they wanted to arrest the bus driver because he and his colleagues misbehaved to some of their officers in Okene,” he added.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Army, Records, Lokoja, Major Jafaru Muhammed simply said: “The Army was not involved in any operations please.”

