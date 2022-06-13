Mercy Aigbe opens up on fight with Lagos socialite, Olukotun

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has opened up on the altercation between her and a Lagos socialite, Omolara Olukotun.

The two women exchanged hot words before Olukotun threw a bottle at the actress direction last weekend.

Aigbe later took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to explain what transpired between them.

She wrote: “I have been bullied several times online by Larrit (Lara). She calls me unprintable names unprovoked. Yesterday, she took it a step further by physically assaulting me. I was at a friend’s store opening to celebrate with her.

“Larrit was one of the guests.

“ This woman for some reasons best known to her, slanders me at every opportunity she gets. She has done many live videos and posts to this effect.

I tried to reach out to her to understand what the issues were but she chose to ignore them.”

The actress also revealed that she done business with the socialite for a while and wondered what her grievance against her was all about.

