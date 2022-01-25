Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, confirms paternity of their son

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has confirmed on social media that he is the biological father of their son, Olajuwon Aigbe-Gentry.

The speculation of Mr Gentry not being the father of Olajuwon was instigated on social media by a Twitter user following Mercy Aigbe’s announcement of her relationship with businessman and marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

Some Nigerians opined that Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry’s son, Olajuwon share a striking resemblance with the thespian’s new partner, Kazim Adeoti.

Placing their pictures close to each other, a Twitter user @emmaikumeh, wrote;

“The resemblance between Mercy Aigbe’s son and her new husband is striking. She cannot even deny it. I hope her ex-husband does a paternity test. Things are happening. Every day, we see stories that reinforce the need to do DNA as a father. The street is military.”

Contrary to the speculations, Gentry has taken to his Instagram page to confirm the paternity of Olajuwon.

He wrote;

“What is life? I thank everyone for your comments and advice about my lovely son, Olajuwon Gentry. My son is my son 100%. I love him so much. There is nothing in this world that can separate me from my children.”

