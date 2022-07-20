Entertainment
Mercy Chinwo shares snaps from wedding introduction in Port Harcourt (Photos)
Nigerian Christian musician, Mercy Chinwo has shared photos from her wedding introduction with Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
The couple had their wedding introduction on Monday, July 17. The event is coming several weeks after they publicly unveiled their relationship to the world.
Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, Mercy Chinwo and her partner, Pastor Blessed shared photos from their introduction ceremony.
Read also: Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, set to marry Lagos preacher
For Chinwo, she expressed her love and admiration for her husband.
She wrote;
“Testimony of God’s grace🙇♀️
INTRODUCTION done and dusted💃
Mercy is indeed blessed ❤
I Love you Sweet”
Meanwhile, Pastor Blessed, the senior preacher at Waterbook Church in Lagos state appreciated God for the successful introduction ceremony prior to speaking about the next stage of their relationship.
He wrote;
“Blessed be the Most High God who makes all things beautiful in His time! 🙏🙏
Our hearts are busting with gratitude. ❤
First stage done and dusted, forever to go with the love of my life @mercychinwo”
Their wedding ceremony has been scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt in August 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...