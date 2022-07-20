Mercy Chinwo shares snaps from wedding introduction in Port Harcourt (Photos)

Nigerian Christian musician, Mercy Chinwo has shared photos from her wedding introduction with Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The couple had their wedding introduction on Monday, July 17. The event is coming several weeks after they publicly unveiled their relationship to the world.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, Mercy Chinwo and her partner, Pastor Blessed shared photos from their introduction ceremony.

For Chinwo, she expressed her love and admiration for her husband.

She wrote;

“Testimony of God’s grace🙇‍♀️

INTRODUCTION done and dusted💃

Mercy is indeed blessed ❤

I Love you Sweet”

Meanwhile, Pastor Blessed, the senior preacher at Waterbook Church in Lagos state appreciated God for the successful introduction ceremony prior to speaking about the next stage of their relationship.

He wrote;

“Blessed be the Most High God who makes all things beautiful in His time! 🙏🙏

Our hearts are busting with gratitude. ❤

First stage done and dusted, forever to go with the love of my life @mercychinwo”

Their wedding ceremony has been scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt in August 2022.

