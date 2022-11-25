Mercy Eke says she had a dream, in it Peter Obi is president in 2023

Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke in a Twitter post claimed she dreamt the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi emerged winner of the coming 2023 presidential election.

Obi has remained one of the most talked about presidential candidates since he revealed his intention to run for the zenith position in March 2022.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate served as the vice-presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Since his announcement, several notable Nigerian elites have drummed up support for him.

Obi’s name is on BBNaija’s Mercy Eke’s lips, as she has taken to social media to share her dream about the 2023 presidential elections.

According to her dream, Peter Gregory Obi will win the forthcoming election. She added that her dreams tend to come to pass, urging Nigerians to pray harder.

Her tweet read: “I had a dream peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election. My dreams always come to pass, is possible guys, we can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again.”

