Mercy Johnson recalls how cancer scare changed her life

Published

1 minute ago

on

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has recounted a deeply personal and challenging period in her life when she battled with cancer that led to the removal of her thyroid.

The thespian, who opened up in a video featuring veteran actress Joke Silva, described the experience as terrifying because of the initial fear that it could be cancerous.

She revealed how the experience altered her outlook about life, faith, and family in an emotional exchange with Joke Silva.

The thespian also acknowledged the support she got from her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

She said: “I had a cancer scare, and I had my thyroid removed. It was like a journey for us because we have kids, and my lastborn was six months old at that time. We [my husband and I] kept saying, we had to understand this is the new us, let’s get the surgery done.

“When we got there, they said that I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. We had to sit down, they were saying I can’t miss my medication, telling me the side effects. So, I’m reconciling with what you are saying [my weight loss]. I’m at the point where you realise that this is where we are, let’s grow from here and live in this comfort zone.”

