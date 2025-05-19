Mercy Johnson recalls how cancer scare changed her life

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has recounted a deeply personal and challenging period in her life when she battled with cancer that led to the removal of her thyroid.

The thespian, who opened up in a video featuring veteran actress Joke Silva, described the experience as terrifying because of the initial fear that it could be cancerous.

She revealed how the experience altered her outlook about life, faith, and family in an emotional exchange with Joke Silva.

READ ALSO: Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shares insights into cost of pursuing fame

The thespian also acknowledged the support she got from her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

She said: “I had a cancer scare, and I had my thyroid removed. It was like a journey for us because we have kids, and my lastborn was six months old at that time. We [my husband and I] kept saying, we had to understand this is the new us, let’s get the surgery done.

“When we got there, they said that I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. We had to sit down, they were saying I can’t miss my medication, telling me the side effects. So, I’m reconciling with what you are saying [my weight loss]. I’m at the point where you realise that this is where we are, let’s grow from here and live in this comfort zone.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now