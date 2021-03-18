Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy | Ripples Nigeria

PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable Document Format,” this makes things easy to carry and move around. By that, it means it would easily be transferred from one desktop or device to another. However, managing them never came easy ever since their creation.

That is why a particular website has been developed to make everything easier for all people. And that website is called PDFBear. With this, you would be able to do multiple things with your PDF documents. You can either split, convert, compress, sign, optimize, organize, merge, and tons of other things. They have complete tools for that.

Design And Features That They Perfected Over The Years

Before you merge PDF, you must know all the features that PDFBear has to offer. You must know them because they made sure to make the necessary upgrades to create and provide a perfect website for all their customers. They have made tons of significant upgrades. It is still far from perfect. So you better watch out for more promotions.

Flexibility And Compatibility Of Their Website With Every Operating Systems

There are many operating systems out there, and all the developers know that by creating a website, they should be compatible with any devices or any operating systems available. Some only work in specific operating systems like Windows, and if their customers are using Mac, they cannot access the site. That is why PDFBear is here.

This fantastic website is compatible with any of the major operating systems out there. It works on Mac, Windows, Linux, and many more. That is one reason why they have been deemed one of the best conversion and merging websites available on the internet right now.

And oh, they also are compatible with whatever browser you may be using. You can access PDFBear’s website even if you are using Safari, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or even Internet Explorer. That is how detailed the PDFBear website has been designed. Amazing right? But that’s not all! There is another feature that they are most proud of mastering.

Privacy And Security Feature That Is Made To Ensure Everyone’s Safety

The other feature that has been mentioned is their security and privacy feature. PDFBear has created a system that would automatically delete all the information or documents you have uploaded. That is to ensure that there will be no private and sensitive files left in their system.

PDFBear has been made because the developers noticed that there had been tons of customers in other websites that are in a rush and will sometimes forget to delete their documents. And because of that, those websites have all sorts of problems. From reports and complaints to personal hacking papers and PDFBear, they have fixed this problem.

Steps On How You Can Merge Your PDF Files/Documents In A Flash

Since you know the essential features that PDFBear has to offer, you can now proceed with your primary goal of going to this website. And that is to merge your documents. But before doing that, there are a couple of things you should know or have so that your merging experience would be smooth and as quick as possible.

READ ALSO: Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file

That is to make sure that you have a computer or device with you. Those are important since this is where your document will come from. Also, you will need to have a stable internet connection so that you would be able to merge all your PDF documents/files smoothly. And oh, if you’re on the go, make sure that your battery life is maxed out.

Affordable And Efficient Pro Version

One of the main concerns that many customers have is that the free version does not offer too many features, and if they upgrade to the pro version, it would cost them too much. That is why PDFBear has ensured that their free version would have more features and their pro version would cost a lot less than the other websites out there.

Four Simple Steps In Merging Your PDF Documents

Alright, so you know all the essential things that you need to know. You can now proceed with the first step in merging your files. And that is to upload all required documents on the merging space provided by PDFBear. For an easier way, you can also drag and drop all those documents on that said space. That will lessen the time and clicks that you need.

On the second step, you do not need to do anything. That is because once you have uploaded or dropped all the documents that need to be merged, the system will automatically connect them. All you need to do is wait. Don’t worry. That will only take a few minutes, so please don’t focus away from the screen, not waste any time.

After it has been merged, you can now move to the third step. And that is to modify all the things that need to be changed. This ensures that the finished product would not turn out to be incorrect, and you would not need to redo everything you have done. Once done, you can immediately do the last step.

The fourth and last step that you need to do is download them. Once you have modified everything, the only thing that you need to do is download them to your device or computer. If you have some problems with the space left on your device, don’t worry, you can also send them immediately to your Google Drive or Dropbox to save space.

Takeaway

There are many more things you could do with PDFBear. And all those tools are available and are a few clicks away. If you wanted to use the free version only, it would indeed be limited, but you will still have many features to enjoy. However, if you wanted to enjoy all the features, it is highly suggested that you upgrade to the pro version. You’ll not regret it.

Join the conversation

Opinions