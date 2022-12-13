Messi, Alvarez score as Argentina thrash Croatia to reach World Cup final

Argentina have sealed a place in the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday night.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired the South Americans past the Europeans on a loud night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Messi opened the scoring from the spot in the 34th minute after Alvarez had won the penalty, before the latter doubled the lead within the next five minutes.

Alvarez was then assisted by Messi in the second half to score the third. The pass from Messi was a magnificent one, and it sealed the victory for Argentina.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now