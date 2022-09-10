Messi bags assist as Neymar nets winner in PSG win over Brest

Connect with us

Lionel Messi and Neymar partnership produced the win for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-0 victory over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

Brazil forward Neymar scored the winner through Messi’s assist in the half hour mark.

Neymar, 30, became Paris St-Germain’s fourth top-scorer of all time as he claimed his 110th goal to move in front of ex-Portugal striker Pauleta on PSG’s list of scorers.

Read Also: Messi, Neymar on target as PSG thrash Nantes to win French Super Cup

PSG were unable to add to their lead and then Brest won a penalty on 70 minutes – but Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Islam Slimani’s tame spot-kick.

Victory sent unbeaten PSG back above Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lens led Ligue 1 after winning 1-0 at home to Troyes on Friday, but Marseille will go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is next on PSG’s all-time scorers list with 156, while Neymar’s team-mate Kylian Mbappe is second with 180.

