Messi calls out Barcelona board again in farewell post for Suarez | Ripples Nigeria

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has again called out Barcelona board over the club’s behavior towards Luis Suarez, who recently joined Atletico Madrid after agreeing on a two-year deal.

Messi, in a post on Instagram, said Suarez deserved a better send-off from Barcelona as an important player that he was for the Catalan side.

Messi, had earlier this month, suggested that he was deceived by the club president, Josep Bartomeu, following his failed attempt to leave the Spanish side this summer.

In the post on Friday, Messi paid tribute to Suarez, saying it will be “strange” to see him “with another shirt and much more to face you”.

“You deserved a send-off matching who you are – one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually.

“Not to get thrown out like you have been. But the truth is at this point nothing surprises me.”

Suarez, who was told he was not in new Barca boss Ronald Koeman’s plans, scored 198 goals in 283 games to become the third highest goalscorer in Barcelona’s history.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, the Champions League and Club World Cup after joining the Catalan giants for £74m from Liverpool in 2014.

