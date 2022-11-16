Messi, Di Maria score as Argentina thrash UAE in World Cup warm-up

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria were on target as Argentina secured a big victory over United Arab Emirates in a warmup game ahead of the FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar.

Di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals to seal a 5-0 thumping of the hosts in Abu Dhabi.

With the victory, Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches and are set to begin their World Cup campaign next week Tuesday.

Before scoring his own, Messi had been involved in the opening goals as he unselfishly set-up Manchester City’s Alvarez.

Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C opener on 22 November.

Mexico and Poland are also in the the same group as the two-time world champions.

