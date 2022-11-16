Sports
Messi, Di Maria score as Argentina thrash UAE in World Cup warm-up
Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria were on target as Argentina secured a big victory over United Arab Emirates in a warmup game ahead of the FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar.
Di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals to seal a 5-0 thumping of the hosts in Abu Dhabi.
With the victory, Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches and are set to begin their World Cup campaign next week Tuesday.
Read Also: Pinnick’s decision cost Nigeria World Cup qualification —Rohr
Before scoring his own, Messi had been involved in the opening goals as he unselfishly set-up Manchester City’s Alvarez.
Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C opener on 22 November.
Mexico and Poland are also in the the same group as the two-time world champions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...