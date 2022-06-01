Messi, Di Maria shine as Argentina thrash Italy 3-0 in Finalissima

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria had a beautiful night with Argentina as their superb performances helped their squad defeat Italy at Wembley in the Finalissima.

The game, a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America, saw Argentina thrash their European counterparts 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Messi’s run and cross set up the opener for Lautaro Martinez, who then turned provider for Di Maria to chip a second.

Substitute Paulo Dybala rounded off a handsome win in injury time.

Read Also: Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini played the first half of what was his 118th and final international match.

The contest is the first between the two continental champions in 29 years.

It is a revival of the Artemio Franchi Cup, competed for twice before – in 1985, when France beat Uruguay and in 1993, when Argentina beat Denmark on penalties.

Argentina are now unbeaten in their last 32 matches – a run stretching back to June 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now