Messi goal not enough as Argentina fall to shock Saudi defeat at World Cup

Lionel Messi’s opening goal for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was not enough as Saudi Arabia came from behind to seal an incredible 2-1 victory.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward converted a penalty in the 10th minute to begin his campaign on a bright note, before the shock loss.

It was a truly stunning defeat for the former world champions who had not lost a World Cup match in which they scored first since 1958.

It was a game of two halves, with Argentina having three goals ruled out for offside in the first half.

The Green Falcons then pulled off one of the biggest World Cup victories in history after staging a comeback in the second half and holding on to win.

Within the first 10 minutes of the second half, Saleh Al-Shehri leveled with a low effort and Salem Al Dawsari fired the Saudis ahead to spark pandemonium in the stands.

Argentina will meet Mexico next while Saudi Arabia will take on Poland in match day 2.

