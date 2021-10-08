Sports
Messi, Lewandowski, Jorginho among 30 nominees for 2021 Ballon d’Or
Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award, alongside 27 other players.
Messi was the 2019 winner for a record sixth time, and is a top runner for this year’s title.
The Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward picked up a first major international title when he helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America.
Italy midfielder Jorginho helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season before victory at Euro 2020 with his country in the summer.
Poland striker Lewandowski won the 2020-21 European Golden Shoe, having scored 41 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich won the German league title last season.
Manchester United’s five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo is also on the list.
Ballon d’Or nominees
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea, Spain)
Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan, Italy)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, Italy)
Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus, Italy)
Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Italy)
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)
Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)
Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)
Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)
Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)
Simon Kjaer (AC Milan, Denmark)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)
Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea, Belgium)
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France)
Lionel Messi (PSG, Argentina)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, Spain)
Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)
Neymar (PSG, Brazil)
Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, England)
Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid, Uruguay)
