Messi makes Argentina history, bags brace against Bolivia in Copa America

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has become the all-time most capped player in the Argentina national team history.

The 34-year-old bagged a brace to help his team thrash Bolivia 4-1 in their Copa America meeting early Tuesday.

It was his 148th international appearance for the South American giants, as he takes over Javier Mascherano’s record.

Messi set up Papu Gomez’s sixth-minute opener, before scoring a penalty and adding a second just before half-time to extend his record goals tally to 75.

Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani scored a 21st-minute penalty as Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez also scored in Argentina’s win and the team are now unbeaten in their last 17 games.

They take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Uruguay play Colombia on Saturday.

Hosts Brazil play Chile, while Paraguay face Peru.

