Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe nets brace to beat Reims

Lionel Messi played his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the French club after failing to get a contract signed at Barcelona.

It was a historic moment on Sunday night for the Argentine who had never played for any other club in his career aside Barca.

Messi started from the bench but came on as a 66th-minute substitute and helped his team seal a 2-0 victory over their hosts Reims.

The 34-year-old wearing his new number 30 PSG shirt, received a standing ovation as he replaced his friend Neymar in front of a sell-out crowd.

The two goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe, the first in the 16th minute and the second on 63 minutes.

The Frenchman’s first goal was a header from an Angel di Maria cross and for his second he swept home Achraf Hakimi’s cross.

