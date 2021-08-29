Connect with us

Sports

Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe nets brace to beat Reims

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lionel Messi played his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the French club after failing to get a contract signed at Barcelona.

It was a historic moment on Sunday night for the Argentine who had never played for any other club in his career aside Barca.

Messi started from the bench but came on as a 66th-minute substitute and helped his team seal a 2-0 victory over their hosts Reims.

Read Also: Barca begin life without Messi with thrilling win over Sociedad in La Liga

The 34-year-old wearing his new number 30 PSG shirt, received a standing ovation as he replaced his friend Neymar in front of a sell-out crowd.

The two goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe, the first in the 16th minute and the second on 63 minutes.

The Frenchman’s first goal was a header from an Angel di Maria cross and for his second he swept home Achraf Hakimi’s cross.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...