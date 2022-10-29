Sports
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar on target in PSG win
Paris Saint-Germain forwards, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target as the side twice came from behind to beat Troyes 4-3 in Ligue 1.
The victory restored PSG’s five-point advantage over second-placed Lens at the top of Ligue 1.
The trio have scored 43 goals between them already this season, as Carlos Soler also scored at Parc des Princes.
Read Also: Messi ruled out of Champions League clash against Benfica
All four goalscorers also scored in PSG’s 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa as the team reached the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
The 10-time Ligue 1 champions, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, will face Juventus on Wednesday with a win securing top spot in Champions League Group H.
