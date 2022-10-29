Messi, Mbappe, Neymar on target in PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain forwards, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target as the side twice came from behind to beat Troyes 4-3 in Ligue 1.

The victory restored PSG’s five-point advantage over second-placed Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

The trio have scored 43 goals between them already this season, as Carlos Soler also scored at Parc des Princes.

Read Also: Messi ruled out of Champions League clash against Benfica

All four goalscorers also scored in PSG’s 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa as the team reached the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The 10-time Ligue 1 champions, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, will face Juventus on Wednesday with a win securing top spot in Champions League Group H.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now