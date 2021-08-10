Messi officially joins PSG, says club’s vision in harmony with his ambitions

Lionel Messi has officially joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his depature from Barcelona.

The Argentine, who left Barca on Sunday after a news conference where he confirmed his exit, signed a deal that also has the option of keeping him a third year.

“I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris,” said Messi

“The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions.

“I know how talented the players and staff are here. I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can’t wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch.”

Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca in the 21-year period he spent at the club.

The striker has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies, including four Champions League titles.

He becomes PSG’s fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Spain defender Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

