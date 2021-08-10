Sports
Messi officially joins PSG, says club’s vision in harmony with his ambitions
Lionel Messi has officially joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his depature from Barcelona.
The Argentine, who left Barca on Sunday after a news conference where he confirmed his exit, signed a deal that also has the option of keeping him a third year.
“I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris,” said Messi
“The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions.
Read Also: SportsBusiness: Decline in sponsorship, business & matchday incomes — all the losses for Barca as Messi leaves
“I know how talented the players and staff are here. I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can’t wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch.”
Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca in the 21-year period he spent at the club.
The striker has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies, including four Champions League titles.
He becomes PSG’s fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Spain defender Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
