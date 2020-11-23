Messi omitted from Barca’s UCL squad for Dynamo Kyiv clash

Barcelona will be traveling to face Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League this week without talisman, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine’s name has been omitted from the squad list for the clash billed for Tuesday in Ukraine.

According to Barcelona Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who made the disclosure during his press conference on Monday, Messi needs to be rested.

Koeman said he had decided to rest Messi alongside midfielder Frenkie de Jong since Barca are in a good position in group G of the Chanpions League, but are struggling in 12th place in La Liga.

Messi played the full 90 minutes at their weekend fixture in Madrid, where Barca were condemned to a 1-0 defeat by Atletico – a first in a decade in the league.

During the game, Barca lost defender Gerard Pique to injury, and cannot afford another injury, as Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti are already in the long-term absentee list.

