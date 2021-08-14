Sports
Messi presented to fans on home pitch before PSG beat Strasbourg
Lionel Messi was presented to fans on the home ground of his new club Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday night before the team went on to beat Racing Strasbourg 4-2.
The former Barcelona star, who recently signed a two-year deal with the French giants, was unavailable for the game, having only recently returned from international duty with Argentina.
He was presented with fellow signings Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi on the Parc des Prince pitch.
Read Also: I came to PSG to keep winning titles —Messi
After their unveiling, the Mauricio Pochettino side ensured they put on a show as they raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half.
It looked like it was one way traffic with the goals coming from Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Draxler, but the visitors fought back in the second half.
Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque both headed past goalkeeper Keylor Navas to pile up pressure on the hosts, but Pablo Sarabia put the game beyond Strasbourg four minutes from time with a tap-in from Kylian Mbappe’s cross.
PSG are top of the table with two games played. Also on Saturday, champions Lille were thrashed 4-0 at home be Nice.
