Messi, Ramos fire PSG to victory at Nice

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos scored to help Paris St-Germain seal a 2-0 victory at Nice in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday night.

With the win, PSG moved six points clear of Lens at the top of the league table.

It was Nuno Mendes’ low pass into the area that set up Messi’s goal, who was whistled by his own supporters last week after a poor performance.

The Argentine’s corner was then headed in by Sergio Ramos late on to seal the victory for the visitors.

PSG’s goalie, Gianluigi Donnarumma produced outstanding saves to stop Hicham Boudaoui and Nicolas Pepe in the opening period.

Nice captain Dante latched on to a loose ball and saw his shot hit the bar and post before bouncing out, while Youssouf Ndayishimiye struck from the edge of the area but Donnarumma was down quickly to parry his effort away.

PSG has won eight of the previous ten Ligue 1 championships and are back on top after suffering two straight league losses this season.

