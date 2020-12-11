Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski make final FIFA Best shortlist

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have emerged as the final three in the race for the FIFA men’s player award.

Messi won the award last year for the sixth time, after wins in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

The Argentine now faces competition from greatest rival, Ronaldo and Bayern Munich forward, Lewandowski.

The three players were revealed Friday on FIFA’s verified Twitter handle, with the selection criteria being their respective achievements during the period from 20 July 2019 to 7 October 2020.

Meanwhile, Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa, Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick as well as Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool will be battling for the Manager of the year title.

In the best goalkeeper category for men, Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer were shortlisted.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur, Luis Suarez of Atletico Madrid and Flamingos Giorgiande Arrascaeta will battle for the Puskas Award.

Other award categories are Women’s Player of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

The award will hold December 17 and it will be the first time the ceremony is held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

