Messi, Ronaldo renew rivalry as Barca draw Juve in UCL group stage | Ripples Nigeria

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face one another in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League as Barcelona draw Juventus.

Messi failed to make an exit from Spanish side Barca this summer, and will meet former Real Madrid star, Ronaldo, who leads attack at Italian club Juve.

The draw, which was done on Thursday, saw both sides draw Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros in group G.

Premier League champions Liverpool will have to negotiate a group containing Ajax, Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

Champions Bayern Munich will face Atletico in Group A, as Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Krasnodar and debutants Rennes.

Manchester City are in Group D with Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FK Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

