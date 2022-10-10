Messi ruled out of Champions League clash against Benfica

Due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi will miss Paris St. Germain’s Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday.

Last week, 35-year-old Messi scored in the rematch in Portugal before being taken off late.

The Argentina forward was also absent from Saturday’s Ligue 1 draw with Reims, which marked PSG’s first league game without a goal this year.

Read Also: Messi admits 2022 W’Cup ‘surely’ his last, says Argentina not favourites to win

With seven points, PSG leads Group H, tied with Benfica, while Juventus is third.

The hosts’ lineup at Parc des Princes will also be without Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, and Renato Sanches.

