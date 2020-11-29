Messi scores and pays Maradona tribute in Barca’s victory over Osasuna

Argentine star, Lionel Messi bagged a goal on return to Barcelona squad in a La Liga clash against Osasuna on Sunday.
Messi, who scored the final goal of the game on 73 minutes, paid a tribute to late Diego Maradona, who died last Wednesday following a cardiac arrest.
The goal sealed a 4-0 victory for Barca as Messi celebrates by unveiling a Newell’s Old Boys shirt in tribute to Maradona, who played for the club in Argentina.
Messi, who was also a youth player at Newell’s Old Boys before making his way to Europe, looked up the big screen displaying Maradona’s picture and blows a kiss.
The Barca talisman was shown a yellow card for taking off his Barcelona shirt to pay the tribute.
Antoine Griezmann also scored a stunning goal for Barca, as well as Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite, taking Barcelona to eighth on the La Liga table after nine games.
