Messi scores five for Argentina to overtake Puskas goal tally

Lionel Messi has moved up to fourth in all-time highest goalscorers chart after he bagged five goals for Argentina in an international friendly on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored all five of Argentina’s goals as they continued their fine form by thrashing Estonia in Pamplona, Spain.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Argentines had swept aside Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima – a game between the champions of Europe and South America – on Wednesday.

Messi provided two assists in that game and he was once again in a superb form.

It is the first time the 34-year-old has scored five in a game for his country.

Messi has only ever achieved the feat once before in his career, in a 7-1 win for Barcelona over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in 2012.

Messi’s fourth of Sunday’s game meant he had surpassed Hungarian Ferenc Puskas (84 goals) and now holds that position outright, behind only Malaysia’s Mokhtar Dahari (89), Iran’s Ali Daei (109) and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (117).

Messi could yet have a great chance of winning the World Cup, the one trophy that has eluded him in his glittering career, when they compete at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

