Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi bagged a goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-1 draw against Lens in a French Ligue 1 game on Saturday night.

Messi scored in the 68th minute of the game through an assist from Neymar before Lens drew level in the 88th minute through substitute Corentin Jean.

Before the equaliser, the visitors had been reduced to 10 men after Kevin Danso was dismissed for a second booking.

But the draw was enough to hand Paris Saint-Germain the French Ligue 1 title.

With the triumph, PSG move level with St-Etienne for the most Ligue 1 wins in the professional era. 10 titles in total.

For Messi, who moved to the French giants from Barcelona at the start of the season, the triumph is his first league title outside Spain.

The victory is Mauricio Pochettino’s first league triumph as a manager.

With five games left, PSG are on 78 points, 16 points above second-placed Marseille.

