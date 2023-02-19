Sports
Messi scores late winner, Neymar injured as PSG end winless run
Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner to help Paris Saint-Germain seal a 4-3 victory over Lille in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain who had experienced a poor run since return of the league after the World Cup, ended a three-game losing run with the win.
While it’s a big win for the Paris club, they lost Neymar to injury, as the Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher.
Read Also: Messi, Ronaldo both score as PSG beat Riyadh All-Stars in exhibition game
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had fired PSG 2-0 before the game turned around to see the visitors lead 3-2 behind after goals from Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba.
But Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory before Messi won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.
The result means PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille will cut the gap to five if they win at mid-table Toulouse later on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...