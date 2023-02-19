Messi scores late winner, Neymar injured as PSG end winless run

Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner to help Paris Saint-Germain seal a 4-3 victory over Lille in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain who had experienced a poor run since return of the league after the World Cup, ended a three-game losing run with the win.

While it’s a big win for the Paris club, they lost Neymar to injury, as the Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had fired PSG 2-0 before the game turned around to see the visitors lead 3-2 behind after goals from Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba.

But Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory before Messi won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.

The result means PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille will cut the gap to five if they win at mid-table Toulouse later on Sunday.

