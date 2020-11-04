Messi sends ‘hearty hug’ to Maradona as legend responding ‘very well’ after surgery

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has wished Legendary World Cup winner Diego Maradona well after the latter went through a brain surgery in his native Argentina.

Messi on Wednesday wrote on social media in Spanish: “Diego, all the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!”

Maradona, 60, required an operation for possible bleeding on his brain and his personal doctor said he was showing signs of improvement a day after having the surgery.

“Diego has been responding very well,” said physician Dr Leopoldo Luque to reporters who are camped in front of the Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires where Maradona is expected to remain for at least 48 hours as he recovers.

Read Also: Koeman disagrees with Setien, says Messi not difficult to manage

“When we removed the drain he laughed, looked at me, grabbed my hand, and the first impression is it is favourable.

“Diego is without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated with surgery. He has an excellent post-operative period, the laboratory parameters even improved.

“He is in a post-operative period and the moods are difficult to assess.

“The first impression is it is favourable, but it is difficult to evaluate. Diego’s evolution is day by day and in principle today he will be in intensive care as well.”

Maradona, a former Barcelona and Napoli star, captained his country to World Cup triumph in Mexico in 1986.

Join the conversation

Opinions