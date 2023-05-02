Messi suspended by PSG over Saudi trip

Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.

The trip followed PSG’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

The Argentina captain will not train or play for PSG for the period of his suspension.

It is understood the 35-year-old asked permission to make the journey to carry out commercial work but was refused.

Messi, whose two-year contract with PSG expires this summer, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

He is set to miss matches against Troyes and Ajaccio due to the suspension.

PSG are five points clear with five games to go as they look to clinch a ninth league title in 11 seasons.

