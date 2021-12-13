Messi to face Ronaldo as PSG battle Man Utd in UCL knockouts. See full draw

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their rivalry once again as Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Both players will face each other with their new clubs in the round of the 16 of the continental elite club competition.

The draw was made on Monday, and United who were winners of their group was paired with PSG who finished as runners up in their own group.

Paris St-Germain and Manchester United have met four times in the Champions League since 2018-19, with both sides have two victories for themselves.

Meanwhile, defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against French Ligue 1 side Lille in the round of the 16.

The English side, who finished in second place in their group, got lucky as they escaped pairing with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Read Also: Calls for Sack: 8 times Rohr slipped, including his ‘no shame in losing to Madagascar’ comment

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn against last season’s Europa League winners Villarreal.

The Full Draw

Benfica v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Villarreal v Manchester City

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United

The first leg actions of the ties are billed for February 15 and 16, while the second leg actions will take place on March 8 and 9.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now