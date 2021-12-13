Sports
Messi to face Ronaldo as PSG battle Man Utd in UCL knockouts. See full draw
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their rivalry once again as Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Manchester United in the Champions League.
Both players will face each other with their new clubs in the round of the 16 of the continental elite club competition.
The draw was made on Monday, and United who were winners of their group was paired with PSG who finished as runners up in their own group.
Paris St-Germain and Manchester United have met four times in the Champions League since 2018-19, with both sides have two victories for themselves.
Meanwhile, defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against French Ligue 1 side Lille in the round of the 16.
The English side, who finished in second place in their group, got lucky as they escaped pairing with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
Read Also: Calls for Sack: 8 times Rohr slipped, including his ‘no shame in losing to Madagascar’ comment
Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn against last season’s Europa League winners Villarreal.
The Full Draw
Benfica v Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Villarreal v Manchester City
Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool
Inter Milan v Ajax
Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
Chelsea v Lille
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United
The first leg actions of the ties are billed for February 15 and 16, while the second leg actions will take place on March 8 and 9.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...