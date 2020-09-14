Messi tops Ronaldo in Forbes money list, Salah makes top five

Argentina and Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has topped the list for highest-earning footballers in 2020 by American magazine, Forbes.

The 33-year-old’s rival and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo ranked second on the list, followed by Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in that order.

Forbes estimated Messi’s yearly earnings at $126m with Ronaldo on $117m.

In fifth spot was Liverpool and Egypt star, Mohamed Salah, ahead of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in sixth and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann was seventh.

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale ranked eighth, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was ninth while United goalkeeper De Gea completed the top 10.

The top three were in the same order as in 2019, although Mbappe rose three places from seventh to fourth.

