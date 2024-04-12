Tech
Meta begins testing of AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, has started the testing of its AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger with select users in India.
Like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, users can engage the chatbot by tapping the Meta AI icon in the search bar. From there, they can engage directly with the chatbot, which acts as a general-purpose assistant that can respond to a variety of queries, including those pertaining to real-time information.
In addition to providing answers to queries, the assistant includes a link to the page where the precise query can be searched on Google and cites the sources used to get the answer in a footnote.
According to sources, the tests are part of Meta’s major push into generative AI as it competes with other tech behemoths like Google and Microsoft and upstarts like OpenAI to take the lead in the artificial intelligence arms race.
On X, the social media site that was formerly known as Twitter, numerous users have shared screenshots of the chatbot that Meta has begun testing in WhatsApp.
“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
