Meta expands its Llama family with release of new AI models

2 hours ago

Meta (formerly the Facebook company) has expanded its Llama family with the release of a new collection of AI models.

The Llama 4, Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick, and Llama 4 Behemoth are the four new models in total.

To provide them with “broad visual understanding,” all were trained on “large amounts of unlabeled text, image, and video data,” according to Meta.

While Behemoth is currently undergoing training, Scout and Maverick are reportedly freely accessible on Llama.com and from Meta’s partners, including the AI development platform Hugging Face.

“These Llama 4 models mark the beginning of a new era for the Llama ecosystem.

READ ALSO: EU to hit Meta with $1bn fine over ‘Pay or Consent’ model on Facebook, Instagram 

“This is just the beginning for the Llama 4 collection,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

Compared to LLaMA 3 models, LLaMA 4 exhibits notable gains in reasoning, coding, factual correctness, and instruction-following.

It is intended to compete with more sophisticated devices such as the GPT-4 and Gemini 1.5.

Instruction-tuned versions of LLaMA 4 with helpfulness filters and safety alignment are available for creating sophisticated chatbots and assistants.

Meta asserts that because of more robust alignment training and reinforcement learning, LLaMA 4 has improved toxicity filtering, better guardrails, and less bias.

