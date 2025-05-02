Connect with us

Meta may pull Facebook, Instagram out of Nigeria as govt fine near $300m

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is considering plans to discontinue operations of two of its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, in Nigeria if ongoing disputes with regulatory bodies remain unsettled.

Recall last week that Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) fined Meta Platforms Incorporated $220 million, which was upheld by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal. This is a significant win for the nation’s efforts to defend consumer rights.

In a statement released last Friday, FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs Ondaje Ijagwu announced the tribunal’s decision, saying it reinforces the commission’s power under Nigerian law and its respect for due process. The FCCPC was also granted an extra $35,000 by the tribunal to pay the costs of the probe.

READ ALSO: SERAP threatens Zuckerberg, Meta with legal action over non-payment of $220m fine

An appeal by Meta and WhatsApp contesting the legal foundation, methods, and conclusions of the commission’s investigation into their business practices was denied by a three-member panel headed by Hon. Thomas Okosun.

Additionally, Meta was fined ₦60 billion (about $37.5 million) by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and an additional $32.8 million was added by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC). The total fines that Meta is currently facing come to almost $290.3 million.

According to Meta, the demands hinder its ability to conduct business in Nigeria. According to Meta’s documents, “The applicant (Meta) may be forced to effectively shut down Facebook and Instagram services in Nigeria,” citing the possibility of enforcement measures for non-compliance.

Opinions

Related Topics:
