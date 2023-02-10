Meta reinstates Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Meta reinstates Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has reinstated the former U.S. President Donald Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram after a two-year suspension.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Facebook Global Affairs president, Nick Clegg, was considering reinstating the former president’s Facebook and Instagram accounts a few weeks ago.

Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone, has now confirmed the reinstatement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Checks on the former President’s account, @realdonaldtrump on Instagram, and @Donald J. Trump on Facebook also show that he has been reinstated on both platforms.

Trump, with around 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January, can now include Facebook and Instagram for voters’ outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024.

2. Jendaya secures $1.2 million pre-seed funding

Jendaya, a one-year-old company, has secured approximately $1.2 million in pre-seed funding to scale its Africa-focused luxury e-commerce platform.

The funding was disclosed by CEO Ayotunde Rufai in a media release on Friday.

The London-based but Africa-focused platform claims it acts as a gateway for global luxury brands to the African continent and for consumers in the rest of the world to discover African brands.

Investors in Jendaya’s pre-seed round include Sabi CEO Anu Adedoyin Adasolum and several angel investors.

The startup has also received financing from Ada VC, actress Maisie Williams and music celebrities Bizzle Osikoya and Asa Asika.

“We wanted to make a platform where Africans on the continent should they want Gucci loafers or Bottega bags, they don’t have to jump through hoops or have a month or few weeks’ delay because they can have that in their hands in some days or a week, so that’s why we started Jendaya,” said Rufai.

3. Uber partners HSBC to launch Flexpay

Ride-hailing platform, Uber, has announced a partnership with HSBC to launch Flexpay.

Anabel Diaz, Uber Vice President, and Regional General Manager for the Mobility Business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa confirmed the partnership in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

According to Diaz, drivers on the Uber network can access 100% of their profits through the payment solution provided by HSBC with Flexpay payments system that enables on-demand cashouts into mobile wallets.

“Egypt is one of Uber’s fastest-growing markets in the world, and this growth drives us to innovate and provide a convenient experience to drivers on the platform, which is why we proudly launched Flexpay to mobile wallets as another global first from Egypt,” said Diaz.

The startup said that the partnership would provide more financially inclusive solutions for drivers on the platform.

Trivia Answer: Martech

Martech combines the words “marketing” and “technology.” It covers a wide range of technologies used in online marketing. Martech is related to adtech (advertising technology) but focuses on marketing services rather than digital ads.

By Kayode Hamsat

