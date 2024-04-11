Meta reportedly plans July release date for smaller AI Model, ‘Llama 3’

Meta (formerly the Facebook company) has reportedly planned a July release date for the much anticipated launch of ‘Llama 3’- the next version of its large AI language model.

According to The Information, Llama 3’s entire open-source model is still scheduled for release in July, but a scaled-down version is expected to be released ahead of schedule to rival Claude 3 and GPT-4.

The media outlet also disclosed in a report that the company intends to release the flagship model this summer after launching two smaller Llama 3 models this month.

READ ALSO:Meta disputes claim Netflix reads users’ private Facebook messages

Large language model Llama 3 will be available in a variety of sizes, ranging from extremely small to rival models such as Claude Haiku or Gemini Nano, to larger models with complete answers and reasoning capabilities like GPT-4 or Claude Opus.

These models will be released ahead of Meta’s main model launch as companies scramble to provide the public with more affordable AI models.

The project is among the billions Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is investing in the development of cutting-edge AI systems with the purchase of hundreds of thousands of H100 GPUs from Nvidia for Llama and other models’ training.

