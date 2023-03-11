Tech
Meta to rival Twitter in new microblogging product development
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly considering the development of a standalone platform for sharing text updates.
The new platform, which is codenamed P92, could potentially pose a threat to Twitter, which seems to be struggling under the new leadership of Elon Musk.
Meta’s spokesperson who spoke with CNN noted that the platform would be a separate space for creators and public figures to share timely updates about their interests.
Ripples Nigeria understands that Meta did not directly mention Twitter by name, but the description fits the Twitter’s mission statement.
Meta noted that the project was in its early stages and was reportedly being led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Recently, many upstart platforms have been attempting to capitalize on Twitter’s struggles.
Meta’s plans for a new platform come as the company is also shifting the strategy for its older platforms, emphasizing video and recommended content to better compete with TikTok.
