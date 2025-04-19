Connect with us

Meta woos Microsoft, Amazon to help fund development of its Llama models

2 hours ago

Tech giant Meta allegedly asked Microsoft, Amazon, and other companies to contribute to the development and dissemination of their open-source large language model, LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI).

Meta’s larger plan to build an ecosystem around LLaMA that can compete with the supremacy of OpenAI models—which Microsoft strongly supports—and other proprietary AI systems includes this approach.

The possible need for shared financial support from partners is directly supported by the construction of massive and intricate models like Llama 4 Behemoth, which require a great deal of processing power and sophisticated engineering.

READ ALSO: Meta expands its Llama family with release of new AI models

This financing appeal takes place in tandem with Meta’s plan to manage additional expenses from thorough safety tuning and possible legal data concerns while integrating Llama technology broadly across its platforms.

Meta has dedicated resources to tuning Llama 4 for specific outputs and safety. The company publicly stated its goal was countering perceived political biases in LLMs, noting, “It’s well-known that all leading LLMs have had issues with bias—specifically, they historically have leaned left when it comes to debated political and social topics… This is due to the types of training data available on the internet.”

