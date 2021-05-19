Methodist Prelate questions continued stay of minister, Pantami, in govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, says the Nigerian goverment has degenerated to that of a Fulani donination following the lukewarm attitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Kalu made this assertion on Tuesday at a media briefing on the state of the nation organised by the church’s 38th Council of Bishops held at the church headquarters at Wesley House, Marina, Lagos.

Kalu added that with the backing the Federal Government gave to the embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, following a public outcry over his alleged support for global terror groups, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, showed that the government is only sympathetic to people of the Fulani stock.

The cleric queried Pantami’s continued stay in office in spite of his alleged romance and alliance with notable terrorist organisations.

The Prelate attributed the uneven handling of Pantami’s issue by the Buhari government to a hidden ethnic supremacy agenda.

“We don’t have a Federal Government; what we have is a Fulani government. For now, the President has not proven to us that this is not a Fulani government as far as I am concerned.

“Go and look at our security agencies, oil industry, Nigerian Ports Authority; all Fulani. Why? Are they the only people in Nigeria? There is a hidden agenda”, he said.

