Metro/Police Police uncover baby factory in Akwa Ibom

Police officers in Akwa Ibom State have discovered child trafficking and theft syndicate who take possession of pregnant girls until delivery and sell out the babies at Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The children, according to the police, were sold at the price of N300, 000 (female) and N400,000 (male) respectively.

The suspects are one Ndukeabasi Ndianabasi Okon, and her husband, Ndianaabasi Okon, who is now at large.

The spokesman of the state police command, Frederick N-Nudam , who disclosed this to journalists, said the police acted on a tip-off, immediately swooped on the baby factory and rescued two pregnant teenage victims, one Peace Okon Sunday (17) and Esther Victor Jeremiah (15).

According to him, the woman during interrogations told the police that she and her husband now at large have been in the illicit business since 2016, adding that they normally sell male and female children at the rate of N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

The command spokesman also disclosed that a combined team of Itu Division and Anti-Child Theft equally intercepted an 18-seater a bus with registration number YEN 709 XA, conveying six underage children, adding that during an investigation, the suspects, one Esther Asuquo Akpan (42) and Otobong Solomon Akpan (21), confessed that they were taking the victims to Osun State for child labour.

The victims were – Elisha Joseph Akpan (12), Emmanuel Peter Edim (14), Elijah Victor Michael, (15), Saviour Etete Amos (16), Effanga Asuquo Etim, (16) and David Sunday Akpan (16).

