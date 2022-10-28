Metuh sheds light on resignation from politics, harps on issue-based campaigns

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, said on Friday his resignation from partisan politics was to allow him to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

Metuh had on Tuesday announced his decision to quit partisan politics after returning from a medical trip abroad.

The former PDP chieftain, who featured on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, maintained he would better serve Nigeria from a non-partisan angle.

Metuh said he was unhappy about the democratic process in the country and encouraged all presidential candidates to undertake issue-based campaigns.

When asked about the crisis rocking the PDP, he insisted the leadership of the opposition party knew what to do to salvage the situation.

He said: “I believe time now is about what I can contribute to the nation. The country will be better served if I partake as a non-partisan member in its development process. There are lots of issues with democracy such as separation of power, consumer rights, and others.

“I am not comfortable with the ways people have issue-based campaigns and began to talk about individuals. I’ll advise presidential candidates to concentrate on real issues and deepen democracy. The time for divisions or differences has gone. This is time to advance the country.”

