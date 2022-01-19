Mexican journalist shot dead outside Tjuana home

A Mexican photojournalist, Margarito Martinez, has been shot dead near his home in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana, near the United States border.

The 49-year-old, who covered the police and crime beat, was fatally shot on Wednesday in a renewed violence against the media in Mexico.

The security secretariat in the northwestern state of Baja California said in a statement that Martinez was shot in the head.

READ ALSO: How Mexican beauty emerged Miss Universe 2021

A media rights group, Yo So Soy Periodista (I Am a Journalist) said Martinez had previously received threats from people connected to organised crime.

At least 100 reporters had been murdered in Mexico since 2000, with powerful drug cartels operating in the country cited as perpetrators of the heinous acts.

Reporters without Borders (RSF) regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Yemen as the world’s most dangerous places for news media with only a fraction of the crimes leading to convictions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now