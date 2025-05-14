Connect with us

Mexican TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez fatally shot during Live stream

Tragedy struck in Mexico on Tuesday evening when Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old social media influencer known for her beauty and lifestyle content, was fatally shot while live streaming to her audience on TikTok.

The attack occurred inside a beauty salon in Zapopan, a suburb of the western city of Guadalajara, according to a statement released by the state prosecutor’s office.

“The victim is someone with an active presence and influence on social media,” the prosecutor’s office confirmed. “A man entered the premises and apparently fired a gun at her,” the statement added.

Local media reported that Marquez was allegedly approached by a man pretending to bring her a gift. She was live on TikTok at the time of the attack, and some followers reportedly witnessed the horrifying moment unfold on their screens.

Read also: Zamfara lawmaker alleges bandits fed newborn twins to Dogs

Marquez had built a significant following on TikTok, where her videos routinely attracted hundreds of thousands of views, particularly those centered around fashion, beauty tips, and everyday lifestyle.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and authorities have yet to confirm whether the crime was linked to her online presence or involved other personal or criminal elements.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of women in Mexico, particularly public figures and influencers. According to the United Nations, approximately 10 women or girls are murdered every day in Mexico, highlighting a national crisis of gender-based and criminal violence.

As investigations continue, fans and fellow influencers have begun paying tribute online, mourning a young life cut short in a brutal and public act of violence.

 

Opinions

