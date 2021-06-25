Sports
Mexico arrive Los Angeles for Nigeria friendly; Eagles to arrive Wednesday
Mexico national team are already in Los Angeles, United States where they are billed to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly game.
The El Tri of Mexico arrived the city on Friday morning while Nigeria’s Eagles are making plans of joining them next week Wednesday.
Both sides will face each other in a top friendly game on July 3rd at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Mexico are using the game as part of their preparations for the CONCACF Gold Cup slated for USA next month.
Read Also: 27 years after, Buhari allocates houses to 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles
But Nigeria will be fielding home-based players, regarded as the Super Eagles B team, to be led by former international and current NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen.
The main foreign-based Eagles team could have been present for the clash in preparations for the World Cup qualifiers but their unavailability is said to be due to club engagements.
Nigeria have met the North Americans just five times with three draws and two defeats.
Nigeria lost to Mexico on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1995 King Fahd Cup (later rebranded as the FIFA Confederations Cup), and since 2007, both countries have faced each other three times in friendly games which ended in draws.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....