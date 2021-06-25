Mexico arrive Los Angeles for Nigeria friendly; Eagles to arrive Wednesday

Mexico national team are already in Los Angeles, United States where they are billed to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly game.

The El Tri of Mexico arrived the city on Friday morning while Nigeria’s Eagles are making plans of joining them next week Wednesday.

Both sides will face each other in a top friendly game on July 3rd at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Mexico are using the game as part of their preparations for the CONCACF Gold Cup slated for USA next month.

But Nigeria will be fielding home-based players, regarded as the Super Eagles B team, to be led by former international and current NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen.

The main foreign-based Eagles team could have been present for the clash in preparations for the World Cup qualifiers but their unavailability is said to be due to club engagements.

Nigeria have met the North Americans just five times with three draws and two defeats.

Nigeria lost to Mexico on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1995 King Fahd Cup (later rebranded as the FIFA Confederations Cup), and since 2007, both countries have faced each other three times in friendly games which ended in draws.

