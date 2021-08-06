Mexico beat hosts Japan to win bronze in Olympic men’s football

Mexico have emerged winners of the third-place match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s football ti win bronze in the event on Friday.

The North Americans defeated hosts Japan 3-1 as Sebastian Cordova scored a penalty and created two goals in Saitama to help his team clinch the medal.

Cordova, who plays for Mexico’s Club America, converted an early spot-kick for the 2012 gold medallists after a foul by Wataru Endo on Alexis Vega.

Defender Johan Vasquez then headed in Cordova’s free-kick as Mexico doubled their lead midway through the first half.

Another Cordova delivery created Mexico’s third goal on the hour mark when Vega headed in superbly from a corner before Japan grabbed a consolation through substitute Kaoru Mitoma.

Brazil will be looking to successfully defend the gold medal when they face Spain in the final in Yokohama on Saturday.

In the women’s football, USA defeated Australia on Thursday to win the bronze medal in a seven-goal thriller at Tokyo’s Kashima Stadium.

